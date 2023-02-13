A 32-year-old driver faced court after he was caught drunk and asleep behind the wheel following drinks at a friend's house.
"You were afforded the benefit of non-conviction on the last offence and you've offended again," magistrate Gary Wilson said.
Police spotted Cameron's car on August 23 last year along High Street about 10.30pm. They saw him pull over on a dirt road patch along the shoulder of the road where the vehicle remained still.
Police checked his registration as they drove past and considered breath testing him, but left to tend to other duties.
About 12.25am, police returned to the area for other matters when they saw Cameron's vehicle parked in the same spot with the engine running and the headlights still on. Concerned about his welfare, they activated warning devices and pulled up behind him.
Officers walked to the driver's window and heard music playing. They also saw an opened and empty Great Northern beer can on the passenger seat while another opened beer was in a stubby cooler in the centre console's drink holder.
Police tried to wake Cameron for a short time, but were unsuccessful. They then recorded him passed out through body worn video and pointed to the beer cans next to him with their torches.
He eventually woke up startled when police tried again. They told him they would be breath testing him and asked if he was intoxicated to which he replied "no". However, Cameron confirmed to police he had been drinking earlier.
Cameron was arrested and taken to Dubbo Police Station where he was taken for further analysis. During this time, he told police he had "been done for DUI in last August" and was on a good behaviour bond.
The secondary breath analysis revealed a blood alcohol level of 0.101. Police said Cameron was "fortunate" he was not tested two hours earlier when they saw him because his alcohol reading would have been significantly higher.
"Mr Cameron, I trust this is your second and last drink-driving offence," Mr Wilson said.
Mr Wilson noted Cameron had completed the Magistrate's Early Referral into Treatment (MERIT) program to the satisfaction of the provider and had made "positive progress" regarding alcohol consumption.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.