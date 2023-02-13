This Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket team of the week might go down as the toughest one yet.
It's amazing how if one match gets washed out, the side can seriously develop some holes in it. Although, that's to be expected when those two teams are Orange CYMS and ORC, who sit comfortably in the top four with a number of players who regularly feature in this illustrious squad.
So with that considered, it might be a side with a few lower scores than normal but we'll still compete and beat any team on its day.
Can't wait to see who's featuring? I won't hold off any longer.
He's stepped up with the bat every week for Orange City this season and tried his best again to rescue the side.
Resuming his innings from last week, Coyte finished with 28 in the first dig.
His pads were back on very quickly though as City were bowled out for 80.
The swash buckling right-hander took a liking to Dave Henderson in the second innings, and finished with 36 before being bowled by an absolute jaffer from David Rogerson.
With Rugby Union attempting to outright the Redbacks, its batsmen needed to step up.
Schubert did his role at the top of the order hitting 45 off 76 as the red and blacks managed to stop Rugby's plans.
Uncharacteristically, the runs haven't come for Grenners this season, but he more than delivered on Saturday in the second innings.
The trademark straight drives were out and Bathurst City Colts didn't really have an answer as he hit 76 not out off 128 balls.
Grenners' straight drive was to his detriment though, hitting one straight back to the bowler with Matt Stephen touching the ball with a finger tip with Tynan Southcombe out of his crease when it hit the stumps.
Bakes' first appearance in this side, who along with Schubert staved off the Rugby Union assault.
The wicket-keeper batsman finished with 57 off 113 balls in his best performance for the year.
The skipper missed out in the first innings after a beautiful delivery from David Henderson but got amongst the runs in his second crack.
35 off 52 balls was a much better effort in the middle order and despite bowling to a small total, Morrish charged in and claimed 1/4 from three overs.
As he did last week, Slattery's not in the side to bat, he's here to bowl.
The left-arm orthodox bowler claimed 4/34 from Centrals' second innings, to help his side reach an outright victory.
Fighting for an outright win, Rugby Union's bowlers toiled hard.
Qureshi was among the best though, taking 3/51 from 16 overs.
Like Slattery, Goodsell was the man for the occasion when St Pat's needed an outright victory.
The quick finished with 3/12 to help his side stay alive in the finals chase.
A former Western Zone quick, Stephen made the venture to first grade and offered up his right arm tweakers.
The off-spinners were magic, taking 3/26 off 9.2 overs to help City Colts earn a second innings victory.
He toiled, and toiled and toiled with Rogerson receiving his dues in City's second innings.
His dismissal of Coyte was the ball of the game with the right arm quick utilising his off-cutter beautifully throughout the second day to finish with 3/27 from 10 overs.
The star of the show, without a doubt.
We might just bowl Hendo from both ends and see what happens.
His 9/23 from 13 overs in City's first innings will go down as one of the greatest ever BOIDC bowling performances.
Team of the week leaderboard:
Five appearances - Jameel Qureshi, Cooper Brien, David Rogerson, Ed Morrish, Connor Slattery.
Four appearances - Clint Moxon, Cameron Laird, Hugh Parsons, Mac Webster, Henry Shoemark, David Henderson.
Three - Andrew Brown, Bailey Ferguson, Hugh Middleton, Tait Borgstahl, Oliver Newton, Josh Toole, Matt Corben, Matthew Holmes, Thomas Belmonte, Tim McKinnon, Matt Fearnley, Sam Macpherson, Josh Coyte.
Two - Jacob Ryan, Kyle Buckley, Lachlan Skelly, Al Dhatt, Tynan Southcombe, Will Oldham, Dave Neil, Cooper Stephen, Joey Coughlan, Joel Thomas, Adam Ryan, Stephen Fairley, Russell Gardner, Charlie Tink, Rory Daburger, Yousuf Qureshi.
One - Wes Lummis, Daryl Kennewell, Brett Causer, Fletcher Rose, Flynn Taylor, Nathan Rosser, Michael Tobin, Brad Glasson, Imran Qureshi, Daniel Burchmore, Derryn Clayton, Angus Norton, Stuart Pullar, Adam Shepherd, Peter Gott, Oliver Simpson, Michael Hutchinson, Bailey Brien, Hugh Le Lievre, Mitch Taylor, Ryan Peacock, Jay Webber, Rowan Dray, Kyle Nonnenmacher, Lachlan Wykes, Blake Kreuzberger, Daniel Casey, Tanvir Singh, Matt Stephen, Hayden Goodsell, Campbell Baker, Cohen Schubert, Shaun Grenfell.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
