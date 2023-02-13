Central Western Daily
Home/Comment
Opinion

Central Western Daily's BOIDC team of the week for February 11

Lachlan Harper
By Lachlan Harper
Updated February 13 2023 - 6:05pm, first published 5:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shaun Grenfell will make his team of the week debut. Picture by Chris Seabrook

This Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket team of the week might go down as the toughest one yet.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lachlan Harper

Lachlan Harper

Journalist

Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.