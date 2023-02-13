CENTRAL Western Daily photographer Jude Keogh was busy on this weekend, snapping away at some of the sports on in Orange.
On Saturday, Jude was at the Cavaliers versus Gladstone 2nd grade game at Anzac Park and the Centrals versus CYMS 3rd grade game at Brendan Sturgeon Oval. It was also Ladies Day at Towac Park for the gallops.
Jude snapped the cricket action at Wade Park for the WNCL NSW Breakers versus ACT Meteors on Sunday. Jude also went to the Central West Triathlon Inter Club Series at Gosling creek.
Photographer at the Central Western Daily
