Hairdresser Kylie Hobbs is back in the game with Hair by Kylie H

Emily Gobourg
By Emily Gobourg
Updated February 16 2023 - 8:47pm, first published 5:00pm
Nee Sellwood, Orange-borne hairdresser Kylie Hobbs is back in the industry after taking a few years' break to focus on her family unit. Picture by Emily Gobourg.

From grabbing every apprentice opportunity at Dhair Hair & Beauty, to salon management before running Walcha's bank branch some 500 kilometres away, Kylie Hobbs' big post-COVID return is officially here.

Em Gobourg is a Cabonne-based journo with the CWD. Outside of people and business yarns, she's usually wearing Tradie boots or found on a rugby paddock. Want to get in touch? Flick an email to emily.gobourg@austcommunitymedia.com.au

