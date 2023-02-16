From grabbing every apprentice opportunity at Dhair Hair & Beauty, to salon management before running Walcha's bank branch some 500 kilometres away, Kylie Hobbs' big post-COVID return is officially here.
Much like riding a bike, picking the scissors back up has come as very familiar territory for the Orange-borne hairdresser who took a few years' break from the industry.
Rebranding to launch Hair by Kylie H in Molong on January 25, it's now been less than one month back in the game.
But she's already been solidly booked out ever since.
"I haven't felt the exhaustion yet, but it will come," Mrs Hobbs said and laughed.
"And I think it's always a bit nerve-racking returning to something after taking some time off, but I felt like I was back in my element that first day and I've been loving it.
I've really missed my hairdressing and everything that comes with it.- Molong's Kylie Hobbs on the big return to hairdressing.
Which she says leans heavily into the clientele element, where the rewards of her job have always been a two-way street of fulfilment.
She says that part of what makes it all worth the while is through "getting to know people better" and by playing a key role in boosting another's self-esteem.
"I do really love helping people to feel good about themselves and where you can visibly see that happiness, where they're walking out of the salon with that renewed sense of confidence," she said.
"Especially when you hear them say 'thank you so much' or 'I love it' ... it's those moments between a hairdresser and a client that make it for me, because you've got the best of both worlds there.
"You can't beat that feeling in this line of work."
Renting a chair at Jade Gavin's Bella Hair Studio in her now-hometown of Molong, Mrs Hobbs planned to ease back into the field to start with.
Although her one day of starting early with after-hours appointments included, has quickly turned into a third weekday now in the works.
"I'd gotten pretty used to working full days on the farm with our family business before coming back to hairdressing, so I think I'm juggling parenting and work life really well so far," she said.
"And the more I've worked, the more confident I've felt about my decision to return as well."
Though she doesn't regret the time taken off from the industry either, which was marked at the beginning of the pandemic.
With their "three beautiful children", she and her husband Stu Hobbs' youngest child was in need of extra attention due to medical reasons.
"I stopped [hairdressing] right when COVID happened, but our daughter Soph was also really sick for the first couple of years after she was born and I needed that break so I could have her home and be that extra hands-on that she needed," she said.
"So while I did really miss [hairdressing], I also got to watch my kids grow, care for and enjoy my family, and have a bit of time working on the farm."
With their daughter now in preschool and their eldest of two sons having just started kindergarten this year, the time felt right to kick off 2023 back in the salon.
With "a push" from her partner to go back to doing what she loves most in the working world, Mrs Hobbs isn't looking back.
Stu gave me that push I needed to get back into it and I'm feeling really confident with solid support around me.- Kylie Hobbs of Hair by Kylie H on returning to hairdressing.
"I've met so many new clients and I'm seeing past clients as well, so that's been pretty exciting and I couldn't be more grateful for Jade [Gavin, salon owner] giving me the opportunity to rent a chair in my local community.
"It's been fantastic and I'm genuinely having the best time being back."
Kylie Hobbs' salon hours are from 9am to 2:30pm on Tuesday and 9am until late on Wednesday, with 9am to 2:30pm currently in the works for Thursday.
To make an appointment with Hair by Kylie H or for more information, head online to the business page on Facebook or contact 0400 309 158.
Em Gobourg is a Cabonne-based journo with the CWD. Outside of people and business yarns, she's usually wearing Tradie boots or found on a rugby paddock. Want to get in touch? Flick an email to emily.gobourg@austcommunitymedia.com.au
