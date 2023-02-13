Two WNCL matches at Orange put smiles on faces and bums on seats - and we can expect to see more of it according to Cricket NSW chief executive officer Lee Germon.
Germon, who was in Orange on Thursday (February 9) for the inaugural Cricket NSW Indigenous Pathway Program, expressed his excitement at the prospect of continuing a partnership between his organisation and regional NSW.
"We always want to bring content to the region, we understand how important the regions are to our sport," he said.
"In fact half of our participants come from regional NSW ... which shows how important it is.
"Many of our greatest cricketers come from the regions, our own Phoebe Litchfield of course comes from Orange so we're very enthusiastic and encouraging about bringing our content out here.
"There was a chance to bring two Breakers games out here - Wade Park's development is fantastic, it's a great ground."
Mr Germon added a plan is in place to keep similar events happening in the coming years.
"We absolutely want to keep bringing games back to the country," he said.
"We're talking to the NSW government about our regional content strategy, we're asking them for money to help us bring it to the country.
"We're asking for $5 million so that we can commit to three years of content coming out to the regions - we know the impact it has not only on youngsters and cricketers but also on the local communities. We know that it brings money into the local communities, we know that it brings activity into here and we're very keen to keep doing that."
Throughout Thursday's program, the best of the west were able to get up close and personal with cricketer Hannah Darlington while players were more than happy to sign autographs and take photos on Friday and Sunday. ACT fast bowler Holly Ferling was notably talking to fans for over an hour on the first day.
It's that fan to player interaction and the ability for aspiring cricketers to get a close glimpse to how the professionals play that Mr Germon wants to provide.
"It's fantastic, you don't encourage young girls to play our sport without them being able to see their role models and heroes in action without being able to stand behind the fence line and see them close up, get their autographs and talk to them," he said.
"I think this is an incredible way to inspire more girls to participate in our sport."
The two WNCL matches didn't disappoint either, with both games swinging in momentum.
NSW Breakers won both fixtures, with Tahlia Wilson scoring a century on Sunday after ACT Meteors' all-rounder hit a ton two days before.
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Central Western Daily website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.