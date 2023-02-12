Seven months ago, Bangladesh-capped cricketer Jannatul Sumona moved to Canberra without a state contract.
Now she's a fully fledged ACT Meteor after playing her first two WNCL matches on Friday and Sunday at Wade Park, Orange.
It's a rise that's come off the back of hard work and dedication for the off-spinner, who moved to Australia four years ago after making two ODI and one T20I appearances for Bangladesh.
Learning about her WNCL debut the day before, Sumona was in a reflective mood when asked how she felt when hearing the news.
"It was pretty emotional for me, I moved to Canberra six or seven months ago, I was not even contracted," she said.
"I had a chat with my coach Jono (Dean) and he said I can have some opportunities and I took it as a challenge and then I moved from Sydney and the last 6 months I worked really hard with my coaches and was waiting for my moment and finally got the opportunity.
"It was kind of emotional and at the same time exciting."
Sumona's move to Canberra came after dominating the NSW Premier League, playing for Sydney Cricket Club and Bankstown Cricket Club.
In the 23-year-old's first season in the competition - with Sydney - she nabbed 14 wickets at 18.6 before moving to Bankstown and taking 20 wickets at 17.50 in the 2020/21 season. In her final campaign with Bankstown she tallied 17 wickets at 15 before moving to Canberra.
Sumona credited the learning experiences from those three years in getting her towards a WNCL debut.
"I feel like I did really well over there, the last two seasons I was second highest wicket-taker," she said.
"I feel like on Australian wickets there's not much turn so it's pretty challenging. I really love to take it as a challenge and working with my spin coaches on how can I do well on Australia wickets."
For her debut match on Friday, it didn't take long for Sumona to have the ball in her hands with captain Katie Mack injecting her into the attack in the 13th over.
The off-spinner admitted it took some time to find her rhythm.
"I was nervous and my friends watching back home, they said I looked very nervous," she laughed.
"I feel I recouped from it after my first over, I feel like I bowled really well, the first over was a bit messy but I'm happy how I came back."
Sumona would have to wait until the 38th over for her first wicket, trapping Lauren Smith in front LBW, giving the umpire plenty to think about with a passionate appeal.
The debutant was uncertain about how long she'd have to wait for the moment.
"It was special ... I did think, 'am I getting my first wicket in the first match?' Because lots of times players don't get their first wicket in the first match so it was really good," she said.
"I'd like to thank my teammates how they supported me and everything, I really appreciate it."
Sumona finished her first match with the tidy figures of 1/35 but it was the second fixture where she really excelled.
Erin Burns was the first to fall victim, holding out to Holly Ferling at long-on for 10 before Claire Moore was bowled for 6 not long after with a beautiful off-spinners wicket turning from outside off-stump to hit middle.
Sumona's figures would end up at 2/37 off 10 overs and with Wade Park not offering much for spin, she said her performance was solely based around what she could control.
"It was a pretty flat wicket ... I was not focused on the wicket, I was just focused on myself and my strengths. I just had a plan with my coach and that worked really well for me," she said.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
