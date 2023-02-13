Orange and the Cabonne Shire have recently been added to the list of regional locations to get real-time travel updates from Live Traffic NSW.
The announcement comes as welcome news for the region's motorists, who can now use the government's mobile phone app and website to access current road updates.
Detailed traffic information from scheduled roadworks, road closures, accidents, damages and live hazards are accessible with the online updates.
The push for the rollout also included Bourke, Dubbo and Forbes council areas, which was triggered by the region's severe weather events.
"We have fast-tracked the onboarding of councils who have been severely impacted by recent flooding, which is a major win for those travelling in and out of flood-impacted areas in NSW," minister for regional transport and roads, Sam Farraway said.
"13 of the 32 councils can be uploading their data [now] while the remaining 19 are undergoing training to be able to do the same from February 23."
The newest Live Traffic NSW areas added in the region also include Balranald, Bland, Brewarrina, Cowra, Narrabri, Walgett, Warren and the Weddin Shire.
This data will also be linked to third party apps such as Google Maps, Tom Tom and Waze platforms.
"We know Live Traffic NSW is vital during emergency events," Mr Farraway said.
"When major flooding started late last year, sessions on Live Traffic NSW increased up to 10-fold, so getting more accurate data for all of our roads in the one place is a big win for travellers."
The minister also said new emergency broadcast signs are currently in the works, which will be installed across the state.
"Within weeks we will have installed all 99 signs that will display local ABC radio frequencies so people in our regions know where to turn for emergency information during a natural disaster," he said.
"This was a recommendation from the NSW Bushfire Inquiry, as was the inclusion of local roads on Live Traffic NSW, and we're getting on with the job of ensuring our communities are safe in times of emergencies."
Em Gobourg is a Cabonne-based journo with the CWD. Outside of people and business yarns, she's usually wearing Tradie boots or found on a rugby paddock. Want to get in touch? Flick an email to emily.gobourg@austcommunitymedia.com.au
