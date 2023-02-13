Vehicle theft and arson in Orange continues to rise with another car set on fire on Monday.
Burning in the early hours of the morning near Cootes Park in Glenroi, the site is a notorious spot linked to where several other cars have been set alight in the past.
Concerned residents in the vicinity say this most recent event had neighbours waking to the sound of several "loud bangs and dogs barking" at around 2:30am.
"I looked out the window and noticed fire, so I rang the fire brigade ... I could just smell rubber," a resident told the Central Western Daily.
The smoke was going in a different direction [to start with] but then it was coming towards my house.- A resident's recount of the event when the car was up in flames.
"There were a couple of medium bangs and then a massive bang."
A NSW Fire and Rescue crew was dispatched soon after where the burning Subaru Forester was successfully extinguished.
A little over four kilometres from the crime scene, the now-demolished car was reported as missing to Orange police on February 12 between the early hours of 1am and 2:30am.
The inspector urged residents across Orange to ensure their vehicles and houses are locked in an attempt to deter offenders from committing similar crimes.
Those with any information or dash cam footage related to the incident are asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Em Gobourg is a Cabonne-based journo with the CWD. Outside of people and business yarns, she's usually wearing Tradie boots or found on a rugby paddock. Want to get in touch? Flick an email to emily.gobourg@austcommunitymedia.com.au
