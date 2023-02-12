Record crowds flocked to the site of Orange's historic racetrack this weekend for a "wonderful" Gnoo Blas Car Show.
More than 5000 people and 700 exotic vehicles passed through the gates at Jack Brabham Park from 10am, Saturday.
"It was our biggest year ever," club president Wayne Swaddling told the Central Western Daily.
"We had people from all over the place - It really went well ... It was a really wonderful day."
Vehicles on display included ex-race cars, classic Australian sedans, a replica Ford GT40, trucks, buses, motorcycles, and the famous bus 'Albert.'
Sue Ransom - one of just a handful of women to complete the Bathurst 1000 - spoke at a dinner Saturday night. Further events including a drive to Lake Canobolas were held Sunday.
Gate takings are still being counted. More than $10,000 was raised for Orange charity groups.
The former Gnoo Blas circuit comprised roads surrounding the modern-day Bloomfield Hospital and operated from 1953 to 1961.
Legendary Formula One driver Jack Brabham competed at the track. It was the site of the first Australian Touring Car Championship race.
The car show was founded about 20 years ago by the Gnoo Blas Classic Car Club.
Photographer at the Central Western Daily
