GALLERY: Record crowd in Orange for 2023 Gnoo Blas Car Show

William Davis
Jude Keogh
By William Davis, and Jude Keogh
Updated February 12 2023 - 6:18pm, first published 6:00pm
2023 Gnoo Blas Car Show in Orange at Jack Brabham. Pictures by Jude Keogh.

Record crowds flocked to the site of Orange's historic racetrack this weekend for a "wonderful" Gnoo Blas Car Show.

