CENTRAL Western Daily photographer Jude Keogh was busy in recent days, snapping away across the city.
On Friday, Jude was at the WNCL Cricket game at Wade Park and the Orange City Bowling Club for the raffles. She also went along to A Night In Nashville at the Orange Showgrounds to catch some people enjoying Friday evening.
On Saturday, Jude went to The Proms Music Spectacular at the Civic Theatre. Jude also went along to the Towac Races and the Newcastle Permanent Cinema Under The Stars community event at The Botanic Gardens. She also went to Factory Espresso Comedy Night with.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.