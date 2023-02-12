Central Western Daily
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Returning talents and fresh faces will form part of Bathurst Bulldogs' Blowes Cup title defence

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated February 12 2023 - 12:16pm, first published 12:07pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Will Oldham was one of the stars when Bathurst Bulldogs won the 2019 Blowes Cup. He returns to Bulldogs this season after a stint with Molong. Picture by Phil Blatch

IN 2019 when Bathurst Bulldogs' first XV broke a nine-year premiership drought, it had plenty to do with the efforts of Will Oldham.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.