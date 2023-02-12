A serious truck crash on the outskirts of Orange has closed a major road and landed its driver in hospital.
The white commercial vehicle overturned on the Escort Way about 7.40am, Sunday. The cause is unclear.
Police, ambulance, and fire rescue were called to the scene about six kilometres from the Orange CBD.
Oil and broken glass was visible on the tarmac. A stretch between Amaroo Road and Orange was closed.
The truck driver was taken immediately to hospital by paramedics. Condition is unknown.
One lane reopened when a tow team pulled the wreckage off the highway about 11am.
Traffic remains slow along the entire Escort Way according to NSW live traffic date.
The crashed truck was a 2018 Hino Tipper. It's unclear what cargo was being carried.
