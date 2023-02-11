A man is dead after crashing during a police pursuit in the Central West on Saturday.
The pursuit began after officers unsuccessfully attempted to stop a Nissan Navara on the Newell Highway near Forbes.
A short time later the ute collided with a truck, according to the Central West Police District.
The pursued Nissan driver died at the scene. He is yet to be formally identified but believed to be a 49-year-old man.
Chifley Police District will investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident. An 'independent review' has also been confirmed.
The truck driver was uninjured and taken to hospital to undergo mandatory testing.
