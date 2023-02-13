Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Photos & Video
Business

MIND YOU BUSINESS | Large award for Central West Gymsports, Bathurst Real Estate becomes McGrath Bathurst

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
Updated February 13 2023 - 6:27pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Members of Central West Gymsports from Orange and fellow winners Ignite Gymnastics Dubbo, which won Small Club of the Year. Picture supplied.

Coaches and committee members from Central West Gymsports had cause to celebrate on Sunday when they travelled to the 2022 Gymnastics NSW Awards.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Senior journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.