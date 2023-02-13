A 25-year-old fencer has been sentenced for intimidation following an incident that involved a co-accused waving a machete at the victim.
Beau Dinsdale pleaded guilty in Orange Local Court to intimidating a man and two women with the intention of causing the victims fear of physical harm.
Solicitor Ian McGuiness said Dinsdale has since moved away from the Orange area and he is now living at Regent Street, Buff Point on the Central Coast.
"The rest of his offending is driving matters," Mr McGuiness said.
"He regrets his actions; he tells me he wasn't aware of the young person, the co-offender, having the machete at the time.
"He wanted his wallet back from [the targeted person] that was the folly they were on, to scare [that person]."
However, it was other people who they scared.
According to court documents, Dinsdale drove to an Orange address with two passengers at 7.25pm on October 21, 2022.
Dinsdale and his passengers were all wearing items of clothing to cover their face when he slowly pulled to the front of the address and one of them yelled out to a man and two women who were sitting on the front verandah.
They yelled at the man thinking it was another person they were looking for in relation to an earlier incident involving drugs.
The man informed them that he was the father of the person they were looking for and when they told him to come down to the car, he refused.
They told the man that his son had something they wanted.
Dinsdale did a U-turn in the cul-de-sac but stopped outside the house again and a teenager in the front seat put his body out the window and sat on the window frame holding a machete.
More threats were made before they left the location.
One of the people on the verandah called triple-0 out of fear for their safety and police attended a short time later and obtained witness statements and CCTV footage.
The police later found the vehicle and during a search of the car they found a steak knife in the back of one of the seats, a cricket bat in the footwell of a back seat as well as a screwdriver.
Dinsdale attended Orange Police Station for an unrelated matter about 11pm on October 26 for an unrelated matter and was arrested.
A report of his background also said he has been working as a fencer since he moved to the Central Coast.
Magistrate David Day said there were some familiar names, he recognised from previous court appearances in the police summary of the incident.
"There's a machete," he said.
"Objectively the intimidation was about mid-range and involved words and actions and an implement.
"However, he doesn't have any similar offending, he doesn't have any violent offending."
Mr Day fined Dinsdale $550, and placed him on a two-year supervised community corrections order.
