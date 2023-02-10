It might be considered a rare sight to see a bowler send the ball down with their hat on.
As far as Isabella Malgioglio is concerned, you'd better get used to it.
That comes after the leg-spinner produced a superb debut performance in NSW Breakers' WNCL victory over ACT Meteors at Wade Park.
It's an arena she was seemingly born for too, with Malgioglio revealing how calm she was during the match.
"The nerves weren't too bad, I was surprisingly calm I kept telling people. It was an odd feeling, I thought I'd be nervous and very tense," she said.
The leg-spinners journey to a maiden Breakers cap is an inspirational one too.
Growing up at Bowen Mountain in the Hawkesbury, Malgioglio was part of the NSW Metro pathways from a young age.
But then there was nothing but hard work after that opportunity ended.
"I got out of pathways in 2019 and didn't get picked in anything from there," she said.
"The past three years I've had to (get into the) gym, get fit and get consistent with my bowling. I've done a lot of work with some very supportive coaches behind me and a great support system and they've backed me and helped the hard work feel easy."
The cap ceremony was also a special moment for the debutant with former NSW Blues batsman Grant Lambert presenting her with the honour.
"I was very honoured and excited, especially receiving it from Grant who I've known since year 8 at school," she said.
After the presentation though, it was time for Malgioglio to show the Wade Park crowd what she's made of, and she did it with aplomb.
Six overs into the match against ACT, she had the ball in her hands and a wicket with her second delivery, flighting a ball beautifully outside off-stump with Katie Mack edging the ball to home town hero Phoebe Litchfield who took a sharp catch.
Despite clear deviation, Malgioglio wasn't sure if she'd grabbed her first wicket.
"I actually didn't think it was out, I didn't realise it caught the outside edge because she hit the ground as well, but yeah it was unreal," she said.
The 20-year-old didn't have to wait too long for her second wicket, removing Angela Reakes for 10 at the end of the 8th over with Lauren Smith taking a sharp catch at mid-wicket.
With two wickets to her name, bowling the leg-spinner in the early overs proved to be a masterstroke and it was a situation she was comfortable with.
"I sort of knew I'd be bowling in the power play, Gav (coach Gavan Twining) gave me the heads up that I might be bowling quite early so I was prepared for that," she said.
Malgioglio would then finish the match with 2/58 off 10 overs in a close win, in what she described as a 'great feeling'.
Reflecting on all her perseverance to get to that point, the debutant said it was all worth it when she received her debut cap, but added there's a lot more to come.
"I actually spoke to (Cricket NSW stalwart) Kerry Marshall and she said 'all that hard work', and I said 'yeah it's finally paid off' but there's still so much to do," she said.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
