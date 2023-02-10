ACT Meteors all-rounder Zoe Cooke has revealed a promise to her mother helped clinch a maiden WNCL century after a superb performance with the bat against NSW Breakers.
Playing at Wade Park, Orange, Cooke came to the crease with her side in trouble at 2/18 and helped consolidate the innings for ACT in a performance that was inspired two months ago.
Making 47 against South Australia on December 20, Cooke was determined not to let a start go to waste again, and she did that by scoring 114 in a nail-biting 7-run loss to NSW.
"I told my mum I would not get out on 47 again so I just (had) to keep going, all the girls stuck around me and helped and it was pretty fun to be out there," she said.
Cooke's century rarely came with a blemish, scoring the 114 in 123 balls to land player of the match honours in a losing side.
After a sluggish start, Cooke's biggest partnership came with Kayla Burton (20), the two putting together 61-runs before Burton was run out by Saskia Horley.
ACT was still in with a chance, needing 107 runs off the last 20 overs.
By the 48th over, Cooke was leading the way with 14 runs needed but when she was run out by Sammy-Jo Johnson on the final ball of that over, it essentially ruled ACT out of the game. The Breakers would then secure another run-out in the final over to clinch victory.
Disappointed with the loss, Cooke was still happy to see her team stay in the fight.
"Unfortunately we were just seven runs short, but after the start we had with the bat it was pretty good to get that close to be honest," she said.
Cooke's efforts with the bat are a far cry from her Cricket Australia profile that has her listed as a right-arm fast bowler.
When informed of that profile, the all-rounder revealed an injury at the start of the season helped hone her skills with the bat.
"I don't even think I'm a fast bowler," she laughed.
"I've worked on it (batting) really hard this season, doing my back again about four months ago made me learn how to bat," she said.
"(I've) just been sticking it out with coaches throwing non-stop balls at me for endless hours. It kind of all clicked, and like I said getting back into bowling calmed me and helped me have that confidence back."
The centurion added the work she's done on her game isn't just isolated to the physical side.
"Head coach Jono Dean and our batting coach Lucy probably helped me more so the mental side of it because I'm used to just swinging at number eight," she said.
"Just (giving me) that mental toughness to get through it - to play straight is something I haven't done in the past and something I've worked hard on."
And with a maiden WNCL century considered, it's no surprise that Cooke rates the Wade Park pitch.
"It's an absolute cracker, I want to play here every weekend," she said.
The second WNCL game between NSW Breakers and ACT Meteors will start at 10am on February 12.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
