ACT Meteors all-rounder Zoe Cooke scores her maiden WNCL century at Wade Park against NSW Breakers

By Lachlan Harper
Updated February 10 2023 - 8:36pm, first published 7:55pm
Zoe Cooke raises the bat after her hundred. Picture by Lachlan Harper

ACT Meteors all-rounder Zoe Cooke has revealed a promise to her mother helped clinch a maiden WNCL century after a superb performance with the bat against NSW Breakers.

Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au

