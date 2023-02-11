Central Western Daily

Matthew Peter Wedlock, 47, convicted in Bathurst Local Court for driving with drugs in his system

Jay-Anna Mobbs
Jay-Anna Mobbs
February 11 2023 - 7:00pm
Prescription for medical marijuana not enough to wave drug driving charge

A MAN with a prescription for medical marijuana has discovered he cannot drive with illegal drugs in his system.

