Prescription for medical marijuana not enough to wave drug driving charge

A MAN with a prescription for medical marijuana has discovered he cannot drive with illegal drugs in his system.
Matthew Peter Wedlock, 47, of Bannerman Crescent, Kelso, appeared before Bathurst Local Court on January 18 to plead guilty to driving a car with illegal drugs in his system.
Police documents tendered to the court for sentence state Wedlock was behind the wheel of a green Ford Falcon sedan when he was stopped for random testing on Boyd Street in Bathurst about 2.25pm on October 7 last year.
Wedlock - who confessed to smoking cannabis the night before - was subject to an oral drug fluid test which came back positive for the drug.
He was arrested and taken to a police drug truck where his second test result came back negative, but was later confirmed by forensic analysis of Wedlock's sample to contain the presence of cannabis.
A self-represented Wedlock told the court he is "actually prescribed medical marijuana" and didn't realise he would be offending by driving after taking the substance.
"Get your prescription sorted and how you can cope with life with that substance," Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis replied.
Wedlock was convicted and disqualified from driving for six months.
