Central Western Daily

Arthur Dennis, 27, convicted in Bathurst Local Court for entering a property without a lawful excuse

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
February 12 2023 - 7:30am
'Nowhere to live' and a vacant unit perfect solution for man until he was caught trespassing

AN UNOCCUPIED housing unit seemed the perfect solution for a man with "nowhere to live" until he was caught by police violating trespassing laws.

Journalist

News and court reporter for the Western Advocate.

