Central Western Daily
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Round three of Central West Triathlon series set for Gosling Creek at Orange

Lachlan Harper
By Lachlan Harper
Updated February 12 2023 - 2:19am, first published February 11 2023 - 4:31pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dave Hunter at Gosling Creek Reserve. Picture by Carla Freedman

The Central West Intraclub Triathlon series is back on the hallowed waters of Gosling Creek.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lachlan Harper

Lachlan Harper

Journalist

Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.