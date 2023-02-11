The Central West Intraclub Triathlon series is back on the hallowed waters of Gosling Creek.
Sunday February 12, the best of the best will return to Orange's pristine water, running and cycling tracks.
The weekend event will be the third round of the series with Mudgee hosting its in November and Bathurst's on Australia Day.
The final round of will be in Dubbo on March 12 with plenty on the line.
With score books not properly released from the Bathurst round, there's some uncertainty around where some clubs are placed.
While Orange Triathlon Club president Dave Hunter believes Mudgee are ahead, he's confident that his club is a chance.
"Orange and Bathurst are nipping at their heels," he said.
"Mudgee are the club to beat."
Hunter was delighted to see his neighbours back competing.
"Cowra are re-growing after a couple years absence and it was great to see the Cowra members at the Bathurst event," he said.
And while Mudgee are likely to retain the series lead, Hunter is backing his troops to come strong.
"We're in with a fighting chance," he said.
Sunday's event will start at 8:30am with the Super Sprint that includes a 270m swim, 8.8km ride and 2km run.
The Spring will kick off at 9:30am. All events are at the Gosling Creek Reserve. Setup begins at 6:30am.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
