Central Western Daily

Exchange Hotel in Blayney robbed for the third time in 12 months

Mark Logan
By Mark Logan
Updated February 12 2023 - 3:31pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Manager of the Exchange Hotel, Luke Davies is sick and tired of his pub being broken into. Picture by Mark Logan.

At 2.30 on Wednesday morning two men kicked in the door of the Exchange Hotel in Blayney, and four minutes later they were heading back in the direction that they came from, Bathurst, with hundreds of dollars in the vehicle.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Logan

Mark Logan

Journalist

Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.