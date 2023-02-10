Luke Commins was a legend on and off the rugby league field.
The Orange CYMS great, who was named as one of 30 finalists for the club's team of the century, died on February 6 at the age of 89.
Kelly Commins, the youngest of six children, paid tribute to his father.
"I never got to see him play football, but all the boys certainly followed in his footsteps and played rugby league," he said.
"Team sport was certainly encouraged and league was where the boys fell. It was natural progression as we all played football from a very young. Even when I moved to Sydney, I was playing a bit of footy over there and he would regularly come and watch those games as well."
The late Mr Commins was born in Orange and lived on the family farm in Forest Reefs, where he ran what was predominantly a "potato property". He also worked at Country Fruit Distributors in Orange, delivering produce to restaurants around the area.
As for Mr Commins' playing days, he was a CYMS man through and through and was part of the 1958 Group 10 premiership winning side.
"That golden age of league, he used to talk about both teammates and opposition glowingly," his son said.
"It was that age of very tough competitors but very much the respect of the competitors as well.
"He was a fantastic story teller. You could sit and listen to him for hours over a couple of beers. It wouldn't matter if you'd heard the story before, you'd be happy to hear it again."
Mr Commins was a big family man and "loved having his grandchildren and great-grandchildren" visit whenever they could.
"He had a very positive outlook on most things and loved to play golf and have a beer," the youngest son added.
"We've been blown away by the people getting in touch, he's obviously had a bigger impact out there than we understood.
"He was fiercely loyal, be that to his wife, kids or grandkids. He instilled that in everyone."
There was one story in particular which Kelly Commins believed highlighted both his dad's love of family and passion for rugby league.
"He was a very vocal supporter. There was one occasion where the referee stopped the game and offered him the whistle to go and referee. He was giving the ref a pretty hard time that day," he said.
"I distinctly remember him asking Luke if he thought he could do a better job."
The funeral for Luke Commins will be held on Monday, February 13 at St Joseph's Catholic Church, commencing at 11am.
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Central Western Daily website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.