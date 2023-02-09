It's one accomplishment to score a half-century, but it's even better to score a ton.
On Sunday (February 5), Angus O'Brien joined the history books of Orange Junior District Cricket, taking his highest score from 58 to 100 with a sensational effort at Jack Brabham Park.
Playing the Orange representative under 12s side, O'Brien blasted his way to a century against Mudgee in a truly impressive opening batsman effort.
Based in Cumnock, O'Brien believes his accomplishment was a reward for a lot of hard work.
"It was pretty good because I do heaps of training, I'm scoring a few runs but have never scored heaps like a hundred so my training has paid off," he said.
Playing for Orange City of a weekend, O'Brien's tale is one of a hard-working small-town cricketer who heads to the nets at Cumnock as often as he can.
Since mycricket has kept records, only three players to represent Orange in the under 12s competition have scored a hundred with O'Brien becoming the fourth.
With 12 4's scored throughout his 111-ball innings, O'Brien explained once he felt comfortable a big score was always on the cards.
"Yeah I was in, once I get my eye in I do better, it took me a bit," he said.
After the opener fell on 100, Orange continued its momentum to finish with 4/298 from 40 overs.
Mudgee could only manage 8/106 in reply.
Orange's next game will be against Western Girls in the Central West Cricket Council competition at Jack Brabham Park 1 on February 19.
O'Brien's goals is to hopefully see some more success in that fixture.
"(Hopefully I can) score one next game, we'll have another innings that Sunday then hopefully get in a final if we can win," he said.
In Orange Junior Cricket, O'Brien's side Orange City Warriors currently sit first in under 14s with an undefeated streak.
The talented youngster's ambition is to take it all out.
"(My goal is) a grand final win and other half century or a hundred I'd say," he said.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
