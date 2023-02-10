Horizontal hail cracked windows and winds tore down trees but Orange emerged relatively unscathed from Thursday evening's storm.
The colour city received 11 milimetres in the past 24 hours with heavy rainfall and hail hitting between 6.30 and 7.30pm.
Earlier that afternoon Dubbo was hit with a storm that left more than 10,000 people without power. In fact, flash flooding was so bad that an Orange rescue team was sent north to help.
Orange City SES Unit Commander Rob Stevens said Orange had gotten through unscathed aside from some hail.
"There was nothing out of the ordinary for that type of storm," he said.
"It was predominately damaged roofs and trees down.
"The hail was coming in horizontally and managed to smash out the front windows of one house we attended. Even a couple of hours after the event there was still a foot of hail out the front."
Mr Stevens said one flood rescue team had been dispatched to Dubbo alongside emergency services from around the Central West to help.
"We also sent a flood rescue team up to Dubbo with the storm that went though up there," he said.
"It was a lot worse than here in Orange.
"By the time we got up there it had generated 250 incidents or thereabouts. It had engaged every emergency service in Dubbo and drawn in from every town a couple of hours away."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.