Orange City SES respond to 'horizontal' hail after sudden thunderstorm, flood rescue dispatched to Dubbo

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
February 10 2023 - 11:00am
Horizontal hail cracked windows and winds tore down trees but Orange emerged relatively unscathed from Thursday evening's storm.

