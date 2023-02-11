Central Western Daily

Fundraising auction at Coachman Hotel in Parkes raises $46,500 for Eugowra community

Christine Little
By Christine Little
February 11 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jason Greenhaulgh, Pav Cross, Wayne Medlyn and Warwick Wheeldon were among the couple of hundred people estimated to have come out for the fundraising auction in Parkes on Friday night. Picture supplied

They came from near and they came from far, all with Eugowra in their hearts, to raise a whopping $46,500.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Christine Little

Christine Little

Parkes Champion Post editor

I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.