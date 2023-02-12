A p-plater who reached 90km/h during a minute-long police pursuit said he ran because his mother had told him he'd go to jail if he got into trouble with the police again.
Kyal Logan, 19, of East Orange, pleaded guilty to the police pursuit as well as driving while his licence was suspended.
According to court documents, Logan's P2 licence was suspended from March 16, 2022, due to speeding fines and demerit points. He was able to reapply for his licence on June 15, 2022, which he did not do.
Solicitor Ian McGuiness confirmed Logan's excuse when he appeared in Orange Local Court on Wednesday.
"His mother says he will go to jail if he gets into trouble so he puts his foot on the pedal and gets himself into more trouble," Mr McGuiness said.
"He's pulled over ultimately too, it's a moment of madness."
At 12.35am on September 8, 2022 police saw a car speeding east on Summer Street at the Peisley Street intersection and they lost sight of the vehicle.
At 12.47am on Thursday, September 2022, police saw the car turn right onto Leeds Parade from the Northern Distributor Road.
Police continued north on Leeds Parade positioning themselves behind the vehicle and activated their warning devices to get him to stop.
However, the vehicle accelerated harshly and continued driving north on Leeds Parade.
Police started an official pursuit and the car accelerated to 90km/h in the 50km/h zone.
The car continued travelling north until 12.48am then pulled over to the left hand side of the road.
Police arrested both the driver and his passenger.
When asked why he ran, Logan said, "My mum had told me if I get in trouble with the police again I would go to jail".
Police searched his car and nothing was found.
He told the police he was driving his passenger's mother's car.
He admitted to receiving the suspension notice but said he thought he was just on a curfew for driving and he didn't completely read the paper work.
Magistrate David Day said in this case Logan would have been "full of hormones and worried about what his mum told him".
"He cannot avoid a conviction," he said citing the need for general deterrence.
"This offence is serious, it's not a Road Transport Act, it's a Crimes Act, those who were around can remember when [this act was created] it was known as Skye's Law because of a child who was killed in a police pursuit."
Mr Day convicted Logan for the police pursuit and placed him on a 12-month community correction order and disqualified his driver's licence for 12 months.
For driving while his licence was suspended he was also convicted and his licence was disqualified for three months.
