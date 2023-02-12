Central Western Daily
Kyal Logan convicted of police pursuit after reaching 90km/h in Orange

By Court Reporter
Updated February 13 2023 - 7:45am, first published 7:30am
The teenager reached 90km/h during a minute-long police pursuit through a 50km/h zone in Orange. File picture

A p-plater who reached 90km/h during a minute-long police pursuit said he ran because his mother had told him he'd go to jail if he got into trouble with the police again.

