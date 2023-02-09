Central Western Daily

Man charged with murder following fatal shooting

Updated February 10 2023 - 8:18am, first published 8:00am
The scene where police set up camp following a fatal shooting. Picture by Peter Bowditch.

A man will face court today charged following the death of a man at Oberon on Thursday.

