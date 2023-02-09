More than 10 thousand residents were left without power Thursday evening after a sudden storm hit Dubbo.
As of 7.30pm, Essential Energy was unable to confirm when power would return, but the company's website did state that no homes in Orange had been impacted.
Orana Mall was evacuated because of flooding and mall workers were seen helping residents carry their groceries to their cars.
KFC was another business that was forced to close its doors.
Residents driving home from work were seen taking it slow as roads became flooded with water and debris.
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport.
