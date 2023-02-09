Back home and it feels so good.
Orange's favourite home grown cricketer Phoebe Litchfield has returned to the hallowed turf of Wade Park in preparation for NSW Breakers' two matches with ACT Meteors in the WNCL.
On Friday, all going to plan, Litchfield will step onto the field for the Breakers aiming to end the team's season on a high.
Having been part of the NSW system for a well over three to four years now, Litchfield couldn't recall the last time she'd played at the ground, but said the advice from her father Andy hasn't changed.
"It's been a while, I've been trying to think of the last time I played here, but it's more the same (advice) just watch the ball and hit the ball," she said.
Speaking to reporters at Wade Park, the talented left-hander was full of enthusiasm as her career comes full circle to where it all started.
"Yeah it's so good, to think I'm playing professional cricket at Orange is the best news, I'm really keen to be home," she said.
"When I heard we were playing in Orange at the start of the season I was pumped (and now) we're actually here."
The final two games of the WNCL season for the Breakers will be part of a final string of games for Litchfield in what's been a phenomenal season.
It all started in October when she hit her first WNCL century against Western Australia with 107 off 105 balls.
Then a T20I debut in India came in December with her parents watching on the TV.
The next accomplishment followed in January when Litchfield dominated Pakistan in her debut ODI series.
The Kinross graduate made history in the first two matches, becoming the first Australian woman to start her ODI career with back-to-back 50s, with Ian Chappell and Dave Hussey the only men to have also achieved that record.
Now Litchfield will attempt to double down on that success at Wade Park, but she's not getting too ahead of herself.
"(The aim is) try not to put too much pressure on myself, Wade Park is a good track so hopefully (I can get) a few runs," she said.
With both sides only a slim mathematical hope of making finals this season, the shackles will be off when they enter the field of play.
Litchfield believes winning the some of the individual battles may be important against the Meteors.
"It's just match-ups, they've got a few key batters .. a few handy seamers up front. (It's about) playing the long game ... putting a big total on the board, anything is possible on this deck so we'll see," she said.
NSW Breakers and ACT Meteors will start at 10am on Friday February 10. The February 12 fixture will start at the same time with free entry for both matches.
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Central Western Daily website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.