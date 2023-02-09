Central Western Daily
Court

Cameron McManus faces Orange Local Court after dna placed him at scene of break and enter

By Court Reporter
February 10 2023 - 7:30am
Blood left on window sill led to police identifying a man who used a slow cooker pot to break and enter a house. File picture

A man who broke into an ex-girlfriend's mother's house and stole her TV was given a custodial sentence when he faced Orange Local Court for sentencing.

