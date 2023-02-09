A man who broke into an ex-girlfriend's mother's house and stole her TV was given a custodial sentence when he faced Orange Local Court for sentencing.
Cameron McManus, 22, of Brunswick Street, pleaded guilty to break and enter and stealing property.
According to court documents, McManus entered the victim's backyard in Orange at an unknown time between 6am on Saturday, January 23 and 7pm on Sunday, January 24, 2021.
He found a ceramic slow cooker pot in the yard and threw the pot at a window.
The pot smashed through the glass before shattering on the dining room floor.
McManus entered the house through the smashed window and cut himself on the broken glass leaving blood on the window sill.
While inside the residence, he stole a 16-inch Samsun TV valued at $540 from a cabinet in the loungeroom.
The victim discovered the break-in and theft about 7pm on the Saturday and contacted police who conducted a forensic analysis of the scene.
He goes to a person's home where he has previous offences and breaks in.- Magistrate David Day
A trace DNA swab was taken from the window sill and on August 24, 2022 McManus was identified.
McManus attended Orange Police Station at 2.25pm on October 21, 2022, and was arrested.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Beau Riley said there was a delay in the 2021 case being brought to court due to the time it took to get the DNA sample analysed.
He argued the break and enter also crossed the custody threshold.
McManus only had a brief relationship with the daughter of the victim sometime prior to the offence and solicitor Ian McGuiness said the offence had nothing to do with the daughter.
"He says the issue was to do with [the victim] and himself," Mr McGuiness said.
"He's a low risk of reoffending ... I would concede that the [custody] threshold is crossed."
He suggested that although the threshold was crossed the sentence could be served in the community.
Magistrate David Day read a letter from McManus's employer that described McManus as a good worker.
"We cannot afford to lose him," Mr Day said reading from the letter.
However, Mr Day said McManus also had a criminal history that included a domestic violence offence last year as well as property damage, but there were no prior break and enter offences.
Mr Day said McManus was also serving a community correction order at the time of the offence, however, he declined to resentence him for breaching the order.
"It doesn't help him does it because he goes to a person's home where he has previous offences and breaks in," Mr Day said.
He said if the offence had been detected at the time the sentence outcome might have been more severe.
Mr Day gave McManus at seven-month, community-based custodial sentence by way of an intensive correction order, that will expire on September 1, 2023. As part of the order he can be directed to cease drug use an cease or reduce alcohol consumption.
He also gave McManus 30 hours of community service.
