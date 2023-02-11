Central Western Daily
Home/Comment

NSW regional health system takes hit after hit, doctors and patients suffering

February 12 2023 - 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
How much more can the health system take? File picture

LIKE those final moments in a game of jenga, communities are holding their breath wondering how many more knocks the NSW regional health system can take before it all comes crashing down. But in this case, there will be no winner.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.