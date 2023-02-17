Central Western Daily
Home/Comment
Comment

Letters to the editor | Central Western Daily letters to February 18

Updated February 18 2023 - 11:03am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Have your say: Send us a letter to the editor by emailing tanya.marschke@austcommunitymedia.com.au

I am writing to highlight the brokenness of the NSW Workers Compensation system and to call for reform. Despite being in place to protect and support injured workers, the current system is failing to meet the needs of those who rely on it.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.