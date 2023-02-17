I am writing to highlight the brokenness of the NSW Workers Compensation system and to call for reform. Despite being in place to protect and support injured workers, the current system is failing to meet the needs of those who rely on it.
Workers Compensation Legislation was changed in 2012 by the Coalition Government in an effort to save money and increase return to work rates within the system. It failed in this but also created a system where workers and their needs were ignored and abused by the very system supposedly set up to help them.
When I was injured at work in 2014, I had no idea that it was almost routine for insurance companies to use what were supposed to be Independent medical examinations to prevent you accessing medical help and limit their liability.
It was a ploy to prevent you getting long term medical attention.
I had no idea about the adversarial nature of the whole system where a solicitor would be needed to fight for the right for you to get help, and so limit the delays to urgent treatment.
Even then the delays and denials caused me further damage that made my ultimate recovery impossible. My chance at rehabilitation was robbed from me by being bullied to return to work when I wasn't recovered enough to successfully return.
Broken in body and spirit I was forced to rely on 80 per cent of my pre-injury wage which didn't go near the cost-of-living expenses I faced. You receive no Superannuation while on the System.
This payment was even cut regularly on pretexts such as my doctor had not put in a report which was something out of my control. The bills didn't stop though, and we went without food when we couldn't afford it and I was too unwell to go and buy it.
Ultimately, I am too damaged and in too much pain to work now, when if I had had the help I needed at the time I needed, I believe I would have never developed chronic pain and be in this position.
The Workers Compensation System though categorise me as only 15 per cent Whole Body Impairment and I am not eligible for long term help and was cut off after only five years.
This leaves the rest of my life to depend instead on the Commonwealth Government for a welfare payment having lost my job, my savings, my quality of life, my long-term health and future.
Many lose their homes, their partners, their families and friends as the world in general blames the Injured Worker and labels them fraudulent and at fault. Some have taken their own lives being left with nothing and no hope.
NSW has condemned injured workers to lifelong poverty, physical and mental pain and health problems.- Annette Thorncraft
There are Injured Workers in every part of NSW and living in Orange and surrounding towns, who desperately need those around them to understand how they continue to suffer and how much maybe even their own lives will suffer if they are injured at work, if things continue as they are.
This election marks the first time in over 10 years that Injured Workers have a chance to influence those we elect and make a change in the legislation.
The Injured Workers Campaign Network has been working tirelessly to meet with current MPs, submit submissions to a current Upper House Inquiry into Workers Compensation System and testify before the steering committee, meet with ICARE, SIRA, and all political parties. We have signatures from Labor, Greens and Independents such as Phil Donato of Orange. These MPs have pledged to support Injured Workers in their fight for a System that
In Australia it is part of us to give a hand up to those who are down, but the State of NSW has condemned injured workers to lifelong poverty, physical and mental pain and health problems.
The Injured Workers Campaign Network urges the residents of our electorate to consider the candidate they vote for in light of whether they support changing the legislation to be centred around the injured worker not those making money out of their misery.
Workers Compensation needs to be an issue of consideration in this election. Injured Workers and their supporters are welcome to join our two Facebook groups and help in our campaign.
