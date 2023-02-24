The Nationals' announcement that they will increase palliative care beds from two to four at the Orange Hospital is nothing short of an insult to the people of Orange and district.
In the Nationals' held seat of Tamworth, the government has committed $21 million to a standalone 12 bed hospice.
Tamworth Hospital, which is a 282 bed hospital, already has six palliative care beds.
Orange Hospital is much bigger with 520 beds.
The Nationals have promised to spend $3 million on palliative care in Orange, which represents a mere 0.4 per cent of the $743 million allocated for palliative care across the State.
Orange councillor Frances Kinghorn rightly described the $3 million allocated to Orange as "a couple of crumbs".
At its recent meeting, Orange City Council unanimously voted to make a standalone palliative care hospice for Orange one of its top priorities.
It is not a matter of pitting one country town against another. It is a simple matter of equity and fairness. What is fair for the people of Tamworth should be equally fair for the people of Orange.
Above all, it is a matter of decency and respect - those at the end of life, irrespective of age, deserve the very best care in a proper environment.
If the Nationals want any chance of winning the Orange electorate then they will need to make a genuine commitment to establish a standalone palliative care hospice in Orange.
That will entail providing sufficient monies prior to the election.
When our Federal member, Andrew Gee, recently became an independent, he said that the National Party had changed - it was no longer the party he had so enthusiastically joined. He is so right.
I was appalled last Friday to see in a Parkes/Forbes publication that the NSW Nationals Upper House MP Sam Farraway, accompanied by the Nationals candidate for Orange, had announced community grants for these two shires.
For as long as I can remember the convention has been that either the local member makes these kinds of announcements or is invited to be present when they are. However, on this occasion, not only was our Orange MP not invited to make or be at the announcements, he was not even advised of the grants at all.
The National Party now, it seems to me, is not only out of touch with the times, but it has become the party of mean and dirty tricks. By deliberately leaving our representative Phil Donato out of the loop, not only have they disrespected him but they have also insulted all of those who elected him.
In the three years that he has been our representative, Mr Donato has shown himself to be highly ethical, extremely hardworking, effective and an altogether excellent member of parliament. He consults widely to find out what we, his constituents, think, want and need, and will put forward our majority views even if they do not coincide with his own.
I believe we are very fortunate to have such a fine man as our local MP and would remind the Nationals that decency, respect and fair play are still important to Australians and that they need to lift their game.
That's just the front page photo we needed in our local paper, at the present time. I'm referring to the delightful photo of our very busy acting mayor, Gerald Power, using a large water pistol to promote the splash park that should be ready for use next summer. (Central Western Daily; February 11.)
Congratulations are passed on to all those involved in getting funding and planning for the proposed splash park for Moulder Park.
I'm almost certain that Gerald Power will be the first person to try it out, followed closely by myself and at least 50 other young-at-heart adults who enjoy "splashing."
As a sign on our kitchen wall reminds me, "Grandpas are just antique, little boys."
So, Barnaby Joyce bragged to the party faithful that he "ripped it home" for $35 billion just for appearing to support net-zero by 2025 (Net-zero was a 'target' not a commitment, Central Western Daily 14/2).
What an artful dodger he is. But how clever is he really?
The government he co-led was tossed out, the billions disappeared, he lost his position as leader of the National Party, and his ability to influence on behalf of his constituents has been diminished.
In the end, by his own words, Joyce can now be seen for what he is - an arrogant scoundrel with few scruples.
The NSW Electoral Commission has clearly established laws which regulate where election signs can be erected.
Fines are imposed on political parties and candidates for failure to comply.
These laws generally require all political signage to be erected on private land.
If you see signs of any political party on Crown Land or NSW Roads, advice I have received from the NSW Electoral Commission is to contact your local council and report the incident to them (with a photo). However, in practice, because NSW Councils receive significant funding from State Governments via decisions made by the political parties who hold the executive powers, in practice I have noticed councils less likely to enforce laws around political signs.
I am asking for NSW residents who see political signs from any party place on Crown Lands to report it. Let's push our Politicians and political parties to comply with the laws they introduced.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.