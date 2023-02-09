What kind of impact will be felt in Orange following the news that Bathurst Hospital was to have four trainee doctors pulled from it service was still up in the air.
The Royal Australasian College of Physicians (RACP) withdrew the hospital's accreditation for medical registrar training on February 3, citing concerns about supervision and workloads.
Late on February 6, the Western NSW Local Health District (WNSWLHD) confirmed it had found locum doctors to fill the void.
However, this is only on an interim basis, and the chief executive officer, Mark Spittal, has since admitted that the hospital is "not entirely out of the woods".
NSW Nurses and Midwives' Association organiser for the Western LHD, Tracey Coyte, was asked if she believed the Bathurst departures would have a negative impact on the services in Orange.
"I don't know what the impact will be for Orange, but it's certainly going to impact Bathurst, no doubt," she said.
"Patients won't be seen in a timely manner if there's no admitting doctor, patients won't be discharged in a timely manner if there's no discharging doctor. It's going to put Bathurst into more bed-block than they're already in."
Orange acts as the de facto major trauma centre for the Western region, with critical cases from all over the area often brought to the city.
Ms Coyte believes the decision to pull registrars from Bathurst won't have an impact on trauma services in Orange.
"If somebody needs to get to Orange, they're still going to get them to Orange," she said.
"If somebody is critically unwell and they need to be in Orange, then there is still the virtual care team who can expediate getting them out from Bathurst to Orange."
A recent report published by the Australian Medical Association identified the major issue impacting Orange Hospital was in emergency department response times, with numerous 'red light' ratings noted.
Compared to hospitals across the Central West, Orange managed just one 'green light' - for resuscitation - the equal-lowest alongside Bathurst and Mudgee.
Orange also received two red lights for its urgent and semi-urgent responses.
Two yellow lights were given for emergency and non-urgent care.
As for Bathurst, Ms Coyte was less optimistic about what the future looked like going forward.
"Our nurses and midwives are put under increasing pressure, increased workloads and now we're seeing the loss of, albeit training medical registrars, but nevertheless, a decrease in the support systems around our members," she said.
"There's still going to be doctors at Bathurst, but there will be fewer of them, which will increase the time that patients may have to wait for appropriate time.
"People who are really, really sick will still get to Orange, but it has the potential to cause more delays in the provision of timely care by medical staff at a hospital."
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
