I understand the challenge in today's world, in trying to calculate the cost of major, public projects.
However, when costs have climbed by tens of millions or billions of dollars, I wonder why more questions aren't asked.
In the case of major road and rail projects in Sydney, we often read of increased costs in the billions.
At the local level, the much-publicised Sports Precinct project is another example.
"Construction has not begun and estimated costs have climbed from about $25 million to about $60 million," (Central Western Daily; February 04).
With more careful and realistic costing of projects, it may be possible to allocate more funding for other purposes, such as healthcare.
The letter from Rodney Ville (letters to the editor February 4) is about as misguided as you can get.
Apart from "demanding" that council "finally" make plans for a statue of Jason Belmonte, perhaps he should suggest that we first consider people who have selflessly achieved something for the broader Orange community, not simply opt for a man whose achievements have been for himself in a sport where he had a privileged upbringing because his parents owned a tenpin bowling alley.
There are many people who should be considered for such public recognition before Jason Belmonte.
Hi Phil Donato, I am a little confused and concerned about your support for Greyhounds returning to Orange.
Over the last number of years there have been multiple and repeated inquiries in high level corruption and money laundering in pretty much every area of the gambling industry.
Despite all the revelations I think that most people are highly sceptical that anything will ever change - it is the nature of the industry as a whole, from pokies to the horses to the giant casinos.
This of course, is separate to the huge damage done to individuals and families by problem gambling (and from my experience as a pastor, all gambling is a money wasting problem issue).
Australians lose more per head than any other country on earth.
The only reason this hasn't - and wont - be genuinely challenged is the amount of money that it makes.
Added to this gambling issue is the treatment of dogs in the industry.
It was only a few years ago that the NSW government threatened to shut greyhounds down for good, due to the cruelty of live baiting, euthanasia and other problems. (Again, why didn't it happen - refer to the money issue)?
I cannot believe that the industry has had such a radical overhaul as to be a dog lovers paradise in just a few years. Why then are you actively seeking the return of Greyhound racing to Orange?
We now live in the digital age where almost everything requires you to have a smartphone and an internet connection, unfortunately many of those who live in remote and regional areas don't have that option available to them.
I have always been a proponent of better connectivity in remote and regional areas.
Over the last year or so I've spoken to residents about their experiences with the lack of connectivity and its not just the individual it affects, its businesses, schools, emergency services, law enforcement and the list goes on.
Imagine you or a loved one is injured or feeling unwell to the point that you need to contact paramedics but can't because you don't have a stable signal, this is the kind of uncertainty that these people have to deal with every day.
The provision of sufficient connectivity is a basic duty of care and right now the telcos are failing dismally in providing it.
I call on all incumbents and candidates in remote and regional electorates to commit to ensuring that government and telecommunications companies deliver sufficient mobile and internet connectivity to these areas.Services shouldn't be dictated by postcodes.
According to the Leukaemia Foundation's latest research, many Australians living with blood cancer, particularly those in regional and remote areas, are under significant financial strain as a result of their diagnosis and treatment.
Nearly half (43 per cent) of those diagnosed experienced out-of-pocket treatment costs totaling hundreds and sometimes thousands of dollars.
Regional patients and their loved ones often need to travel long distances or relocate to a capital city to access lifesaving treatment which significantly increases the financial hardship they experience. As a result, some have had to sell assets including their house or car to pay for treatment, with others using charity food boxes and turning to charities like the Leukaemia Foundation for support.
With blood cancer incidence on the rise, and more Australians than ever needing financial, emotional and practical support, the Leukaemia Foundation has launched the 25th anniversary of World's Greatest Shave to help raise vital funds.
Funds raised will also help research scientists continue their search for better ways to diagnose and treat blood cancer more effectively.
We urge all Australians to join us in celebrating the 25th anniversary of World's Greatest Shave by signing up to shave, cut or colour their hair in support of the growing number of Australians diagnosed with blood cancer every day.
