Working with a dozen of the world's brightest minds when it comes to cutting-edge science, there's a lot to be said for the person who heads up a team like that.
Leading scientist in the genetics research space for the Department of Primary Industries, Orange's Dr Fay Haynes says one of her "proudest career moments" was landing the role she's been in for the past eight months.
Formerly the senior project officer for the company's international engagement team, returning to a role in animal science feels a lot like home.
"The pull for being back in the livestock sector was really strong and it feels amazing, it's like I've come back to my roots," Dr Haynes said.
"To have a career in science that's now morphed into being more about leadership ... you're working with incredibly intelligent scientists and they challenge you in some of the best possible ways.
"I hope that I challenge them back, where they're always provided those opportunities to grow."
With February 11 marking the International Day of Women and Girls in Science, the leading researcher reflected on how her adventure-laden journey unfolded.
The vehicle to drive an intense passion and determination underlying some of the globe's most complex theories in the work that she does ... is actually quite simple.
Four uncomplicated yet profound words on a fridge magnet, it was Dr Haynes' late mother who initially ignited that flame.
"What's really driven me, what's really made me think that I could do it ... it actually comes back to my mother," she said, "and I don't think she realised the impact she had on us [my sister and I].
It was just girls in our house and mum had put on our fridge 'women can do anything' and that ... that was just really powerful.- Dr Fay Haynes on her mother's instilling of determination in her from a young age.
"That's what it was."
Growing up on a stud sheep farm in Queensland's Darling Downs, Dr Haynes first felt the intrigue to pursue a career in the field.
"From a very early age I straight away had an interest in feeding animals and animal genetics," she said.
"I was really lucky to have my uncle as somewhat of a mentor as well, who's now a professor in animal nutrition, to give me that vision of what I could achieve."
Finishing school with a passion for agriculture, she walked out of the gates from the University of Queensland's Gatton Campus with a Bachelor of Science specialising in Animal Production.
Knocking over honours the following year, Dr Haynes was then received a scholarship from the Sheep Cooperative Research Centre - graduating with a PhD in Animal Genetics from Armidale's University of New England.
Going on to lecture students on farm management systems at Charles Sturt University, the scientist's career has taken her abroad to places like Japan and China.
She's also mothered two children during this time, measuring a big part of her work-life success by having a "supportive family network" and remaining determined.
"I picked a really tricky career where it's hard work, it's tough, and you're constantly learning from different experiences as science evolves," Dr Haynes said.
"My husband has supported my career from day one though, and I think that's come down to having two people who wholly respect and understand one another.
"Parenting and growing a career at the same time, it can be a really hard juggle at times; but I'm thankful for all of it."
Propelled even further through "the encouragement" of her colleagues, Dr Haynes describes the impacts of her day-to-day work as well and truly worth the grit.
Genetic animal testing through DNA technology reveals traits that are economically important for livestock producers, includes identification of female reproductive performance, and scientifically monitors animal health components critical to the food industry.
The lab's latest focus is a major methane beef project - concentrating on lowering greenhouse gas emissions produced by animals in the livestock sector.
"There's lots of talking on the team, picking apart current projects that we've got underway, creating new concepts and thinking of opportunities coming up where we could improve current systems," Dr Haynes said.
We're constantly asking the questions 'how can we go forward; what's our contribution; how will we make a difference?- Dr Fay Haynes on the 'best parts' of the job and finding cutting-edge solutions through scientific research.
"And it really surprises me that it occurs, especially now that we educate our women in really strongly-developed countries," she said.
"It is difficult to think that there are still circumstances where gender disparity exists, because both males and females should always be equally free to choose whatever path they'd like to pursue, professionally and educationally."
Needless to say Dr Haynes said she stands by the "very powerful" words her mother echoed.
"Women can do anything," she said.
"We absolutely can."
Em Gobourg is a Cabonne-based journo with the CWD. Outside of people and business yarns, she's usually wearing Tradie boots or found on a rugby paddock. Want to get in touch? Flick an email to emily.gobourg@austcommunitymedia.com.au
