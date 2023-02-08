Having played in the Molong cricket competition for the past few years, Brett Wykes wasn't eyeing off a Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket (BOIDC) debut for CYMS.
But the rise of his son Lachlan, and his own form in second grade earned him a coveted spot with the ladder leaders on Saturday against ORC at Riawena Oval.
While the father-son duo played plenty of games together in second grade, Lachlan's new found prowess with the ball meant a first grade spot came calling.
But it didn't end their partnership after Brett made his first grade debut last week.
"It was a very enjoyable moment to play first grade with the young bloke," he said.
Having started out as second grade keeper, Lachlan's ability with the ball in the nets led to him bowling full-time. While the younger Wykes was a chip off the old block with his father previously a wicket-keeper, the talents with the ball weren't genetic.
"No definitely not," Brett said emphatically when asked if Lachlan got the bowling skills of his father.
"I'm a very good bench warmer."
There might be a touch of modesty attached to Brett's description of his cricketing abilities though, with the debutant scoring 48 against ORC.
While there was undoubtedly hard work done in the middle order by the senior Wykes and Dave Neil (25), much of the praise went to the top order of Joey Coughlan (38), Rory Daburger (55) and Charlie Tink (70).
"They did have a good bowling line up but it helped me to have everyone in front of me (do so well)," Brett said.
"The fieldsmen were tired and if you're going to pick a good time to bat in first grade then that was perfect."
Having played for CYMS all through his juniors, Brett was complimentary of the club after returning two seasons ago.
"The boys have been very good and said I was deserving of the spot," he said.
"I'm happy to do whatever I can to help the club, the club's been brilliant for me and Lachlan. I've thoroughly enjoyed playing in here, it's been absolutely brilliant, the boys are a good bunch of blokes."
While the debutant will return to second grade and continue to vice-captain the side this weekend, he'll keep a close eye on first grade and is excited to see the progress of his son.
"It's good for him to get a go up there. I'm more proud for him than me," he said.
"All of juniors he always bowled, he always had control but was little and in the last couple of years has grown a bit.
"My wife measured him recently and he's 186cm now, he's pretty tall and lanky and has a good action so it's started to come along and got to a point where it's starting to work for him."
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
