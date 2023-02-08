Orange Regional Museum's free weekly program for preschool aged children, Mondays at the Museum, returns this February. Designed specifically for children aged three to five years old to attend with an adult carer, Mondays at the museum is a great activity for curious kids to begin the week.
Each week participants explore a different part of the Museum with the help of a museum educator.
We might discover an idea, an object or a person highlighted in one of our exhibitions and understand more about it through a story or movement activity.
We then head into the Museum's Activity Space, where children can do a colourful craft activity inspired by what they have discovered. Each week we focus on different skills suited to preschool aged children, from painting to using scissors and shape matching to experimenting with colour.
This term we are learning more about our local history from our permanent exhibition Inherit: old and new histories, as well as age-appropriate components of our temporary show Enemy Aliens: The Dunera boys in Orange, 1941. We'll be making rainbow family portraits using a squeegee, collages of swimming holes and shape-matched paper trains.
Each session ends with time for social connection and free play for with our collection of toys.
Mondays at the Museum are a great opportunity for parents and carers to enjoy time with their children and learn together. Younger siblings are also welcome to attend with their families.
Mondays at the Museum runs every Monday at 10am during the school term. Free tickets are available at Eventbrite, and bookings are essential.
Orange Regional Museum is open 9am-4pm daily, and entry is free.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.