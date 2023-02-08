Central Western Daily
At the museum | A free weekly program for preschool aged children returns in Orange

By Sally Maclennan
Updated February 9 2023 - 9:41am, first published 9:00am
Kids and carers create colourful portraits during a Mondays at the Museum session in 2022. Picture supplied

Orange Regional Museum's free weekly program for preschool aged children, Mondays at the Museum, returns this February. Designed specifically for children aged three to five years old to attend with an adult carer, Mondays at the museum is a great activity for curious kids to begin the week.

