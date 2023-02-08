Central Western Daily
Earth First, with Sandra Chrystall | 'Franklin' film to give hope for those who step-up to protect the environment

By Sandra Chrystall
Updated February 9 2023 - 7:44am, first published 7:40am
Paddlers on the Franklin River. Picture supplied

Australians who believe in the inherent value of the natural environment as it is, not something to be harvested, contained or redirected for human financial gain, have been protesting and making a difference for a very long time.

