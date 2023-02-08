Australians who believe in the inherent value of the natural environment as it is, not something to be harvested, contained or redirected for human financial gain, have been protesting and making a difference for a very long time.
One such protest is the background of the film Franklin. Film maker Oliver Cassidy had very personal reasons to undertake the same journey that his father undertook almost 40 years earlier.
In summer of 1983, father to be, Mike, paddled the Franklin River for two weeks downstream, through waters that were challenging, treacherous, for even the most experienced paddler.
Mike's mission was to join protesters blockading the construction of a dam on the Franklin River in a World Heritage area.
The blockade was the latest in efforts commenced 1979. Those efforts had already given rise to a referendum that asked voters to indicate their preference for one of two sites: 'No Dam' was not an option. The referendum results - Option 1 - 9 percent, Option 2- 46 percent and Informal 45 percent -l ead to a political fall-out that brought to power an even more pro-dam government, and greater support for the 'No Dams' lobby across Australia.
The conservative Federal Government had stayed out of the Tasmania debate, but as part of his election campaigning in early 1983 Labor Leader, Bob Hawke, stated his opposition to the dam. The support directed to Labor led to the winning of a number of marginal seats and government for Labor in March 1983.
A change of government did not automatically cease the dam's construction; changes in legislation and an Australian High Court ruling did that. The successful battle to save a precious, invaluable area of wilderness and habitat for numerous rare and endangered species has been identified by the National Museum of Australia as a defining moment in Australia's history.
The tiny town that was the national and world focus of both conservationists and pro-dam supporters, Strahan, is now a lot quieter, and its Visitors Centre highlights the natural wonders of the area to over 70,000 visitors a year.
Franklin, the film, takes the viewer on a no-going-back journey that is physically and emotionally challenging for Oliver, and a looking backwards journey for us all, that gives inspiration and hope for those who step-up to protect the irreplaceable.
Screening as an ECCO fundraiser, on Saturday, February 25, Franklin tickets can be purchased through Fan-Force. Links on the ECCO Facebook and website pages.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.