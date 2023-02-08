Years gone by, in another time, I was invited to go out hunting ducks with some mates. Not that I owned a shot gun, but they had a spare. My first experience left me bruised in the shoulder from the recoil or kick back from the shotgun when fired. I soon learnt the importance of holding it correctly against the shoulder to limit the bruising.
Looking at this concept of recoil, one recoil moment in human behaviour I remember was at an outdoor show where a mime artist chose a lady out of his audience to come up and help with his act. It went well and at the end he showed her his cheek to kiss. As she went to kiss him, he rotated his head, so it was lip on lip. She recoiled in surprise and laughter.
From observation the way we live does recoil or kick back on us. For instance, just having done another trip into Sydney reminds me that we are creating a stressed culture, seen in the driving pattern. You wonder for many if they are blind to the speed limiting signs. Looking to go further and faster in the same amount of time because we are time poor.
The workplace can be like that as well. There seems to be more demands to get through in a day and with the help of daylight saving we can even extend our efforts. The obvious outcome we see across our community is the rise in mental health issues and domestic violence, as our level of tolerance drops from the intensity we live with unreal expectations, fuelled by unreal promises.
As a community it is on us that many are bruised and battered and for some life has become a matter of survival. Doing life well is having support and companionship in the stages of life we go through.
It also requires metanoia experiences that will provide hope, as individuals and as a community, where we right the wrongs and change our direction and mindset. A moral compass within will do that. Jesus said, "Truly, truly, those who believe in me have eternal life." That life is an internal renewal with it an internal moral compass that gives hope in whatever life may bring. Also, life beyond death.
From the Good Book, in another time, one man in his frustration of hearing about others mouthing off behind his back, prayed, "Let evil recoil on those who slander me." That is, let them feel the weight of doing wrong. He was asking God about the matter. Likewise, in our times people are asking for a recoil effect on the Russian leader, Putin, in his behaviour to the Ukrainian people.
