LifetimesFaith, with Mal Rankin | A moral compass will help us right the wrongs

By Mal Rankin
Updated February 9 2023 - 7:22am, first published 7:15am
A moral compass will help us right the wrongs and change our direction and mindset. File picture

Years gone by, in another time, I was invited to go out hunting ducks with some mates. Not that I owned a shot gun, but they had a spare. My first experience left me bruised in the shoulder from the recoil or kick back from the shotgun when fired. I soon learnt the importance of holding it correctly against the shoulder to limit the bruising.

