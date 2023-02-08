Man tries to jump out of two-storey window after he was busted by police in home

An unlocked door and a curious mind has cost a man, who told police he knew he couldn't enter someone's property without permission.
Cameron James Balmain, 38, of Lithgow, was convicted in his absence at Bathurst Local Court on February 1 for entering inclosed lands without permission.
Police documents tendered to the court state police were called to a Boyd Street address in Kelso on October 30 last year about 3.45pm following reports of two men trying to break into a home.
Police said they went to the premises and found the front door open at the same time Balmain was seen by other officers at the rear opening a rear window in an attempt to jump out.
Balmain went back inside after he noticed the long drop down due to the residence being a two-storey home.
Balmain told police he knew the previous tenant and was walking past when he saw carpet on the front porch he wanted. He also said the front door was open and thought he would 'look around' the property.
Police conducted a search of the premises and found a crowbar near the front door and a black jumper suspected of belonging to one of the men, who were given a move on direction.
Police established the owner of the house and contacted them. They later went to Bathurst Police Station and gave a statement which outlined that no one had permission to enter the property.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis found the charge against Balmain - who was on a community correction order at the time - proved. He was fined $250 for the offence.
