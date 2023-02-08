A severe thunderstorm warning for damaging winds and large hailstones has been declared for Orange.
The Bureau of Meteorology issued the warning just before 5pm for an area incorporating Orange, Bathurst and Oberon.
The Bureau said that isolated showers and thunderstorms would continue into Friday.
NSW State Emergency Service advises that people should:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.