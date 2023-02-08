Move your car under cover or away from trees.

Secure or put away loose items around your house, yard and balcony.

Keep at least eight metres away from fallen power lines or objects that may be energised, such as fences.

Report fallen power lines to Essential Energy (132 080).

Keep clear of creeks and storm drains.

Don't walk, ride your bike or drive through flood water.



If you are trapped by flash flooding, seek refuge in the highest available place and ring 000 if you need rescue.

Unplug computers and appliances.

Avoid using the phone during the storm.

Stay indoors away from windows, and keep children and pets indoors as well.

Stay vigilant and monitor conditions. Note that the landscape may have changed following bushfires.