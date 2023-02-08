Central Western Daily
Home/What's On
What's on

2023 Gnoo Blas Car Show, Orange: Everything you need to know

William Davis
By William Davis
Updated February 8 2023 - 6:06pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
2022 Gnoo Blas car show at Jack Brabham, Orange.

Record crowds - and a well-known special guest - are on track to appear at this weekend's Gnoo Blas car show.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
William Davis

William Davis

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.