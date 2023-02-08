Record crowds - and a well-known special guest - are on track to appear at this weekend's Gnoo Blas car show.
More than 700 exotic vehicles and 5000 people are slated to gather at the site of Orange's historic racetrack from Saturday morning.
"It's going to be pretty good," club president Wayne Swadling told the Central Western Daily.
"People come from all over Australia ... once they see how good it is and the amount of variety they always come back."
Display vehicle will include ex-race cars, classic Australian sedans, supercars, trucks, buses, and motorcycles.
Former racing driver Sue Ranson - one of just a handful of women to have completed the Bathurst 1000 - features as a special guest.
Gates at Jack Brabham Park sports fields open at 10am, Saturday. Further events including a scenic drive are scheduled for Sunday.
Entry is $5, with all funds donated to local charities. Under-16s are free. A full itinerary can be found here.
The former Gnoo Blas circuit comprised roads surrounding the modern-day Bloomfield Hospital and operated from 1953 to 1961.
Legendary Formula One driver Jack Brabham competed at the track. It was the site of the first Australian Touring Car Championship race.
The car show was founded about 20 years ago by the Gnoo Blas Classic Car Club.
