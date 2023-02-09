Austen Logan has always had a tune pumping through his heart, but it wasn't until now that others could hear the rhythm.
The Orange singer-songwriter has released his debut EP in what has been a feat 20 years in the making.
"I've been doing cover gigs around the Central West for nearly two decades," he said.
"I started when I was 21 when I was in Bathurst at uni. I'm now in Orange and have been playing a fair bit locally, just at pubs, clubs, weddings and other functions."
While performing to live audiences has always given Mr Logan the thrill that can only come when you step out on stage, in recent years it has been his song writing which has really been his driving force.
"I very rarely sit down and actively look to write songs," he said.
"What tends to happen is I get a melody that pops in my head and I'll get the voice recorder out on my phone and record it.
"Sometimes I can't shake what it is, so I'll have to put lyrics to it. After that, I'll flesh out the whole thing, all built from that one little melody that got in my head first. After that, I'll put it to music."
But there are only so many songs that can stay rattling around your head before there becomes an overwhelming desire to share them with the world.
Mr Logan approached the music producer towards the start of 2022 and the pair quickly began working on the solo artist's debut EP.
"You do a session where you might record guitar, you'll listen to it and you think about what you imagine being added next. You keep adding the elements," he said.
"When you get a song done, it's obviously nice, but not every song you write is going to be your favourite.
"When I got to this EP, I thought 'what are the strongest songs I have' and put them out there to try and make a good balance on the EP with an acoustic sound and also some that are a bit more upbeat."
The whole process took about ten months to complete, but out of it came five tracks that he was proud of.
"It's extremely satisfying," he said of finishing the process.
"When it's just you and the guitar, it's like a black and white drawing; it's good and you can be happy with it, but it's missing the colour. To have those things added, what you'd only heard that nobody else could hear, to get to that final product is so satisfying."
Despite the EP having only been released in January, his songs have garnered nearly 10,000 streams online. But it's not just Australia where Mr Logan's tunes are being heard.
"It's been streamed in so many different countries; In New Zealand, America, several different countries in South America, England, Germany, China. I don't even know how it's getting there, because it's not big enough to be on any Spotify playlists," he said.
"My favourite part is people are going back for repeat listens.
"Any mate will listen out of courtesy, but they're going back to listen again and again which means they're going back for the songs, not just because they're songs that I wrote."
Although Mr Logan is already picturing what a second EP would look like, the teacher at Bletchington Public School has no desire to hang up his day job.
"I don't allow the two worlds to meet. I don't let music to get in the way of teaching which is my main job," he said.
"I'm not looking for fame or fortune. I don't want to tour or have to live by promoting myself on Instagram, none of this was about that. It was just about having an itch that I needed to scratch."
The EP is called Lights, Trains & Growing Pains and can be listened to on platforms such as Spotify.
