Central Western Daily

Orange artist Austen Logan releases debut EP Lights, Trains & Growing Pains

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
Updated February 9 2023 - 12:04pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Austen Logan was hard at work in 2022 as he put together his debut EP. Picture supplied

Austen Logan has always had a tune pumping through his heart, but it wasn't until now that others could hear the rhythm.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riley Krause

Riley Krause

Senior Journalist

I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.