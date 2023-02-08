For Orange's Western Rams quartet, belief and completions will be the key to turning around their Andrew Johns Cup campaign ahead of a must-win clash against Riverina at Young.
The Rams will come off a disappointing 26-18 defeat to Macarthur Wests Tigers at Tony Luchetti Sportsground, Lithgow, with plans to rectify the performance in a competition where losses seriously need to be avoided.
Bloomfield Tigers juniors Tamaiti Puata, Haiden Porter, Jayden Innes and Hunter Mooney are all part of the Rams squad having impressed coach Kurt Hancock to gain selection.
All four admitted the basics let them down against Macarthur.
"We had to believe in each other, we didn't really do that in the first half," they said.
"We need to complete (our sets), hold the ball more and work as a team."
Puata had one of the best matches for the side, running in two tries throughout the day.
His Bloomfield team-mates are spread all across the field with Porter at halfback and Mooney playing prop.
Innes provides a voice at the back in the fullback position and may have come up against a few future team-mates with the impressive youngster two years into a four-year NSWRL contract with Wests Tigers. Innes is currently signed with Ignite Sports manager Anthony Field, with that organisation having a number of sportspeople like James Tedesco, Daly Cherry-Evans, Lauren Cheatle and Maddy Proud on its list.
With the Macarthur side featuring players with access to the high class resources afforded to metro players, all four Bloomfield juniors admitted the main difference from club to representative level was the size of the opposition.
"It was faster and more intense," they said.
"They were bigger boys, with different skill levels between every player. You've just got to stay in there, fight with them and try and beat them.
"There was a lot of bigger boys out there, but not as skillful or tough. If you verse a country team they're a lot tougher.
"They (Macarthur) hit harder, they're just big boys that can run pretty hard."
The Rams will be up against one of those country sides this weekend when it meets Riverina Bulls on Saturday.
Porter admitted the nerves that were present last Sunday will need to be less of a problem this weekend.
"We need to believe in each other, get in early and defend hard," he said.
"Everyone was nervous against Macarthur but we need to hold the ball and start stronger.
"They've (the nerves) gone for now but they'll always still be there but we should play better next week."
Western will have a lot more confidence going into this fixture having beaten Riverina by eight tries to four in an earlier trial match.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
