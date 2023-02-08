A "small section" of East Orange Creek has been affected following a chemical spill in an industrial area.
Emergency services were called to a Leewood Drive business shortly after 10.20am on Tuesday, February 7, following reports of a chemical spill.
One person in their 40s was treated for irritation to their arms while three people were taken to Orange Health Service for observation.
The chemical entered stormwater drains with Orange City Council moving to close off the drains and work with the Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) to determine if any spilled into East Orange Creek.
The EPA confirmed on Wednesday that a "small section" of the creek had been affected but that authorities had managed to contain the spill.
"Following yesterday's incident, NSW EPA officers were on site to assist Fire and Rescue NSW with the response," an EPA spokesperson said.
"Authorities were able to contain the chemical spill to a small section of East Orange Creek, which will be the focus of the clean-up.
"The EPA will continue to provide advice to Orange City Council as they conduct their investigation."
Council manager of communications and engagement Nick Redmond said they were working closely with the business owner and the EPA.
"Council staff are taking advice from the EPA about the nature of the chemicals and how to deal with any substance that has got into a nearby creek (East Orange)," he said.
"Council staff will be working with the business owner to manage the on-site clean-up."
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News.
