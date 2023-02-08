In October last year, Bill Walsh had to live out every parent's worst nightmare; watching a child die.
The well-known Orange barrister's son Todd, following a battle with cancer, passed away in Western Australia, the place he had lived most of his life after growing up in Borenore.
While it's always hard to describe the feeling of losing a loved-one, Mr Walsh said the experience was made easier thanks to St John of God Hospital's hospice in Perth, which afforded his son a "peaceful" way to spend his final few days.
"He was in the oncology ward for a couple of weeks and as his condition deteriorated, he was transferred to the hospice," Mr Walsh said.
"It was a nice sized room and had a pull-out bed for his wife to stay in overnight. The treatment that he received was by dedicated staff who are familiar with end of life situations. It was indeed a very wonderful experience for us, his family. We felt at peace and knew he was getting the best treatment."
Mr Walsh said the WA hospice had big corridors, private rooms for families, a chapel and a play area for children, something which came in handy for his son's three children, aged eight, five and three.
"They spent a lot of time there," the grieving grandad added.
Mr Walsh spoke out about his loss in front of dozens of campaigners who are seeking government investment to bring a dedicated hospice to Orange, just like the one the barrister praised.
Jenny Hazelton, the Orange Push for Palliative president, pointed to Mr Walsh's story as a reason why the city needed a dedicated facilty.
"A lot of people think that palliative care is only for the older person, but sadly, palliative care is also relevant to younger people," she said.
"The end stuff can leave you feeling warm and peaceful, or having a whole lot of negative thoughts that remain for a long period of time. We want to make sure people have as positive experience as possible."
The campaigners have ramped up their efforts in recent weeks, with news in January that the NSW Government awarded the city of Tamworth $21 million for a dedicated hospice. On Wednesday, a $16 million funding boost was also announced by Premier Dominic Perrottet, which is set to benefit children with life limiting conditions and their families in the Sydney and Newcastle areas.
Mr Walsh has been involved in the Push for Palliative group since the beginning and believed if his son had gone through the same end-of-life experience in Orange that he had in WA, that it would have been a "dreadful" experience for him without a dedicated facility.
"When you see what we saw at St John of God, it has to be here in Orange, it's just so critical and I don't think the government realises just how critical it is," he said.
"I'm a great believer in people power and I'm sure that people power will eventually prevail in this regard."
Orange currently has two beds at the hospital which are for end-of-life care.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.