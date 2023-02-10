The new year brings new opportunities and three members of staff are making the most of theirs at Orange Anglican Grammar School.
Rebecca Cooper, Andrew Drummond and James Bornen have all recently arrived in the colour city and started work at OAGS.
Mr Bornen, who teaches the prep program, said he and his family were enjoying a change of pace since moving from Sydney.
"We moved here for the lifestyle," he said.
"We had been in Sydney where I'd been teaching for about 15 years and we used to come up for long weekends and had friends up here so the transition was very smooth."
That thought was echoed by Ms Cooper, part of the executive team, who has quickly settled in.
"It's fantastic, it's a great place to work. Very friendly, a beautiful campus and some great families involved."
"It's been beautiful weather you've put on for us the last few weeks, long may that last."
All three have hit the ground running and are relishing their new roles. In particular leader of culture and community Andrew Drummond, who has swapped a Canberra high school for OAGS.
Mr Drummond, who also teaches english, history and geography, said ensuring students had a deep sense of belonging was crucial to their academic achievement.
"I was at an ACT high school which is just year seven to 10 and then they move off to college," he said.
"So you're only seeing them for a four year window and when you are in that culture, belonging, identity space it's very hard to have a long term impact in a four year window and it's a pretty crucial four years, 12 to 16-year olds.
"The benefit here having prep through to 12, we can be building that culture and who we are as a community right at the beginning.
"If people don't feel like they belong then they're not going to learn.
"There's a nice balance here between obviously the academics but also understanding the student and making sure they are in the right space to be able to learn."
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
