Ashlyn Narayan has swapped the classroom for the catwalk as the born and bred Orange woman vies to become the next Miss Galaxy Australia.
Growing up, Ashlyn Narayan attended Orange Public School and Orange High, before a move to Canberra to undertake a medical science degree.
But now, after years of deliberation, has decided to take part in her first ever beauty pageant, much to the delight of her mother.
"My mum has always tried to push me towards this stuff, but I've always been a bit shy. Over the years I've been gaining more confidence, so I thought I should go for it, although I didn't think I would get it, because it is such a big thing," Ms Narayan said.
"But I got it and now I'm here. She was so excited when I got selected, she told everyone the minute that I found out."
Having gone through the application process, Ms Narayan was selected as one of only 24 women from across the country to make it through to the Miss Galaxy final in May.
"It's almost like a job application. You send in a bit of information about yourself and then you send in two photos and it's the phone call they have after that decides it," she added.
"There's a lot of interviews in the final as well, so they really like to get to know your personality and why you'd be a good fit for the title."
The competition will run based on a points-scoring set-up, with categories such as swimwear round, catwalk round and interviews all part of the event.
With Ms Narayan due to celebrate her 21st birthday just a few short weeks before the final, she was asked what a victory would mean to her.
"I would be in complete shock and I would feel so blessed," she said.
"I'm definitely nervous because it's the first time doing anything like this before. To be selected as a finalist is such a big deal. I'm nervous, but good nervous."
Should she be successful and be crowned Miss Galaxy Australia, Ms Narayan would find herself competing against the best in the world during a pageant in America.
"I've always wanted to do good with communities, so to have a bigger platform would be so useful," she added.
The Australian competition will be held in the first week of May.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
