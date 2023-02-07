Central Western Daily
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Ben Mitchell leads with bat and ball to take Randwick Petersham into Poidevin-Gray grand final

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated February 8 2023 - 9:42am, first published 9:35am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Blake Weymouth and Ben Mitchell will both feature in a grand final this weekend. Pictures by Randwick Petersham Cricket Club

BATHURST cricketer Ben Mitchell has already earned himself a number of accolades since joining the Sydney Premier Cricket scene but he'll have the chance to earn his biggest achievement yet after captaining his Randwick Petersham side to a Poidevin-Gray grand final.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.